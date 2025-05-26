The venue organisers of a Sydney club have spoken after Lorde made a surprise appearance over the weekend.

The New Zealand popstar crashed Mary’s Underground on Sunday night which was hosting a “Lorde-themed club night” and as the venue told Rolling Stone AU/NZ, it was not a planned stunt.

“Sunday night’s usually lights-out in Sydney – but not at Mary’s Underground. Sugarush​ (Emma Parke) threw a Lorde appreciation night and the place was absolutely heaving. The vibe was off the charts. And yeah… Lorde showed up,” the Mary’s Undergound team said.

“She was buzzing the venue was even open on a Sunday. We tried to shuffle her to the green room, but she wasn’t having it. Straight into the crowd, singing along, soaking it up. When it came time to bounce, she bolted back in like she couldn’t let it go. Pure magic. That’s what we live for​.”

The night featured a DJ set, drag performances, and themed drinks. Though the venue was packed, few expected Lorde to actually show up. Fan footage shows her slipping into the crowd, dancing along to her latest track “What Was That” from her forthcoming album Virgin, her Charli XCX collab “Girl, So Confusing”, and hits like “Supercut”. She posed for photos and even jumped behind the DJ decks herself.

“Lorde was stoked and surprised about it being on a Sunday and almost refused to leave when her management were trying to usher her out,” the team added.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Virgin is due out June 27, marking her first album since 2021’s Solar Power. A world tour will follow, with dates across North America, the UK and Europe—though no Australian or New Zealand shows have been announced yet. But when OceaniaToday posted about the tour and New Zealand’s absence, Lorde responded: “Cam awwwwwwn now lol,” she wrote in the comments, adding, “Just the beginning.”