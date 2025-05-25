Lorde kicked off the Virgin era with a bang last month, when she previewed her new track “What Was That” in New York’s Washington Square Park. She’d invited fans via text blast, but by 7pm the crowd had grown so large police shut the event down. She later performed the song for those who stuck around.

Footage from the night ended up in the song’s official video, released two days later. Over the weekend, “What Was That” climbed to the top of Spotify’s US chart—her first song to do so since 2012’s “Royals”.

Lorde divulged details of her new album in her Rolling Stone cover story, her first in-depth conversation about the new album.

When asked if she was nonbinary, she recalled a chat with fellow artist Chappell Roan: “She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up,’” Lorde told Rolling Stone.