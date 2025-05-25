Lorde totally shocked fans by popping up unannounced at a Sydney club night thrown just for her on Sunday (May 25th).

The Kiwi pop star made her surprise arrival in Australia by dropping by Mary’s Underground during a “Lorde-themed” party, where fans had gathered to celebrate her music and upcoming album, Virgin.

“We’re officially in the L4 era, so it’s only right we throw a party for our true Lorde and saviour!” organisers posted ahead of the event. “Come dance (or cry) in the club as DJ @xeimma plays all the eras, alongside alt-pop bangers, drag shows, and themed drinks!”

The night featured a DJ set, drag performances, and themed drinks. Though the venue was packed, few expected Lorde to actually show up. Fan footage shows her slipping into the crowd, dancing along to her latest track “What Was That”, her Charli XCX collab “Girl, So Confusing”, and deep cuts like “Supercut”. She posed for photos and even jumped behind the DJ decks herself.

Virgin is due out June 27, marking her first album since 2021’s Solar Power. A world tour will follow, with dates across North America, the UK and Europe—though no Australian or New Zealand shows have been announced yet. But when OceaniaToday posted about the tour and New Zealand’s absence, Lorde responded: “Cam awwwwwwn now lol,” she wrote in the comments, adding, “Just the beginning.”

Lorde kicked off the Virgin era with a bang last month, when she previewed her new track “What Was That” in New York’s Washington Square Park. She’d invited fans via text blast, but by 7pm the crowd had grown so large police shut the event down. She later performed the song for those who stuck around.

Footage from the night ended up in the song’s official video, released two days later. Over the weekend, “What Was That” climbed to the top of Spotify’s US chart—her first song to do so since 2012’s “Royals”.

Lorde divulged details of her new album in her Rolling Stone cover story, her first in-depth conversation about the new album.

When asked if she was nonbinary, she recalled a chat with fellow artist Chappell Roan: “She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up,’” Lorde told Rolling Stone.

The article added, “Though Lorde still calls herself a cis woman and her pronouns remain unchanged, she describes herself as ‘in the middle gender-­wise,’ a person more comfortable with the fluidity of her expression,” the story read. “In some ways, she feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted.”

