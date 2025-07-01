Lorde has hit a snag with the rollout of her latest album, with fans across social media reporting that the translucent Virgin CDs they purchased from the artist’s official website simply won’t play in their devices.

As per Rolling Stone, the crystal clear, recyclable CDs, which were marketed as an eco-friendly and aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional discs, have left numerous fans frustrated and disappointed. Multiple TikTok users have documented their unsuccessful attempts to get the discs to function in various players.

One fan shared a video demonstrating how their stereo completely failed to read the Virgin disc. They speculated in their caption that “older models with older sensors won’t play it,” before expressing their disappointment: “I know it was for an aesthetic but at least press it on normal CDs, too.”

The problem appears to be widespread, with another TikTok user showing that even their car’s CD player couldn’t detect the disc. Their frustration was evident as they remarked, “Whoever decided to design this is an idiot,” adding that “the worst part is, this is the only version of the CD.”

This last point highlights a particular source of frustration for fans, as Lorde’s website currently only displays a sold-out listing for the clear Virgin CD, alongside several vinyl variations, leaving no alternative CD options for those experiencing playback issues.

The problem has extended to Reddit, where users have shared similar experiences. One particularly disappointed fan described their attempt to play the CD in their car: “Usually when a CD is put up to it, it just pulls the CD in. But this CD wasn’t even registering so I can’t even get it inside the CD player.” The fan confirmed that other CDs worked fine in the same player, indicating that the issue was specific to the Virgin disc.

One investigative TikTok user attempted to identify the root cause of the problem, suggesting that “a certain kind of older technology that isn’t in older CD players” might be the culprit, noting that “in more expensive, newer CD players, it works.”

While Lorde recently teased B-sides from Virgin and revealed that several tracks were omitted from the official album release, fans hoping for a deluxe edition are undoubtedly hoping that any future physical releases will provide a more reliable listening experience.