Ahead of the release of Louis Tomlinson’s new album, Faith In The Future, a source has revealed that he’s “gutted” about a series of unreleased songs that have leaked.

“To say Louis is gutted is an understatement. No one knows how these things happen but it’s beyond frustrating when they do,” the source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column

They added: “Bosses at his label are investigating. ‘All Along’ was written when Louis was working on his debut album 2020 ‘Walls’ with a few writers but it never made the cut.”

The former One Direction member has finished recording Faith In The Future and the album is set for release on November 11th, 2022, according to Amazon.

Speaking of making his new album, Tomlinson said: “I’ve enjoyed the process 20 times more than the first album.

“There was just so many different opinions on the first album and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band the size of One Direction, so there was just so much going on in my head.”

Tomlinson recently made international headlines after shutting down The Project hosts Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar, after the latter asked him about his beef with former bandmate Liam Payne.

“There’s been a bit of 1D beef recently thanks to Liam who’s been speaking out about the band a little bit. When you look back on your experience about the band, how do you feel about your experience of those days?” Helliar ask Tomlinson.

Tomlinson replied, “Oh, so the fishing’s begun already! Yeah, I see what you’re doing. No, listen, I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is, I’m immensely proud of those days, obviously.”

“It was an incredible thing to do, especially at such a young age and I have amazing memories, amazing memories.”

Bickmore jumped in and continued to probe the 30-year-old, asking: “Louis, when you say, “Aw, the fishing’s begun,” I imagine it is so annoying having to answer retrospective questions like that. Do you want to talk about that time in your life to the media versus how much you never have to want to talk about it again?”

He replied, “I’m more than happy to talk about it in every interview. It’s something I’m immensely proud of, as I’d already said, it’s just when you mentioned the beef before, it sounded like you were getting ready to stir some s**t up, that’s all I’m saying.”

