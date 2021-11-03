Before news of their disbandment shocked fans, K-pop act Lovelyz were reportedly planning to release an album before parting ways.

As the furore from K-pop act Lovelyz’s disbandment settles, reports are stating that the group were allegedly planning to release an album before they parted ways.

Said reports emerged from a video released by former entertainment reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. Lee reported that Lovelyz initial discussions about renewing their contracts with Woollim Entertainment were looking up, with most members actively expressing a desire to remain with the agency.

According to Lee, Lovelyz could have continued as a group – albeit without some members – had the agency been more proactive.

“A few members stated they will not renew the contract while some decided that they will renew. If the agency showed a more proactive attitude, then Lovelyz would have been able to stay together even though it wouldn’t have been all the members.” he said.

The members who wanted to leave reportedly also wanted to release a last farewell album. However, ‘unexpected’ disagreements within the agency led to the plans falling through.

“There were two problems though: The conflict with the CEO and also the different views of the members about their future. All the members had different personalities and characters so even their future plans were very different.” he continued.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“There were unexpected conflicts in opinions… because of this issue, the members who were going to stay changed their mind and decided to leave the company.” Lee said in his video, before stating that some of the members had expressed displeasure with Woollim during the process.

Lee’s video comes just days after Woollim Entertainment announced that seven of the eight members of Lovelyz – Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein – would be leaving the agency. Only leader Baby Soul has renewed her contract.

You can read more about this topic over at the Asia Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Obliviate’ by Lovelyz: