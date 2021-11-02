After news of their sudden disbandment shocked K-pop fans, Lovelyz have said goodbye in emotional letters addressed to fans.

On November 1st, K-pop group Lovelyz shocked everyone by announcing their disbandment. In a statement released through their agency Woollim Entertainment – that seven of the eight members of the group would be leaving the company, thus spelling an end to an exciting act after seven years together.

Only the group’s leader, Baby Soul, has renewed her contract with Woollim and continuing solo. Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein, however, have decided to part ways. In letters released earlier today, the eight members addressed their disbandment and the way forward.

“To me, Lovelyz is a dream in itself, and I hope that it will stay not only in my heart, but also in the hearts of Lovelinus (the group’s fans) today, tomorrow, and forever like a dream that visits you every night,” said Sujeong. “I hope that we can greet you again as Lovelyz when the time is right.”

Mijoo echoed her sentiments, saying: “We Lovelyz will each go our own ways, but I think that we will always be one.”

In her letter, Mijoo also thanked Lovelinus for supporting the group: “Whenever we were happy, sad, or tired, you were always next to us rejoicing, being sad, and asking us, “Are you okay?” and cheering us on. Thank you so much. To me, Lovelyz and Lovelinus are a huge gift and fortune that I’ll never find in my life again.”

Kei added: “When all I thought about was going forward and working hard because I felt like I was still lacking, you made me realize, “I’m someone who can be loved like this,” and became a warm source of consolation and comfort.”

While it is unclear what led to the members not renewing their contracts with Woollim, some reports speculate that the reason could be an internal dispute between the management and members.

A report released by the news portal Daum mentioned former entertainment reporter-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who claimed that while the group’s contract renewal talks started on a positive note, a disagreement about their latest album led to the negotiation souring.

“The members’ future plans are very different, such as actors, broadcasters, and singers.” he said in a video, before adding that some “members have expressed resentment and disappointment towards Woollim.”

Check out ‘Obliviate’ by Lovelyz: