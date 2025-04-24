Loyle Carner has confirmed his return to Australia as part of a global headline tour and in support of his newly-announced fourth album, hopefully !.

The UK hip hop artist’s new record follows the release of two new tracks only just a few weeks ago – “all i need” and “in my mind” – and is set for release on Friday, June 20th, via Island EMI.

The new album, Carner’s first since 2022’s Hugo, is described as “a life-affirming exploration of fatherhood, childhood and alternative music… buoyed by a positivity and lightness of touch achieved in large part by stepping out of your comfort zone. In a series of firsts – singing, producing, accidentally forming the band of his dreams – Loyle Carner cultivates healthier boundaries, whilst also allowing his audience in (the album’s moving artwork features his muse of a son, who can also be heard throughout the record).”

Following the June release, the South London-born songwriter will head to Australia in December with shows locked in for Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

The Australian visit will be Carner’s first since 2023 when he performed a number of sold out dates and a spot at Splendour in the Grass festival.

General public tickets for all shows go on sale on Wednesday April 30th at 9am local time.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

LOYLE CARNER AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

TICKETS ON SALE APRIL 30th 9AM LOCAL

Artist Album pre-sale Monday April 28th at 9am local

Mastercard pre-sale Monday April 28th at 9am local

Live Nation pre-sale Tuesday April 29th at 9am local

Spotify pre-sale Tuesday April 29th at 11am local

Tuesday, December 2nd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thursday, December 4th

On the Steps at Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Saturday, December 6th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney

Tuesday, December 9th

Metro City, Perth