LP’s debut Australian tour just got bigger. The announcement of LP headline performances in Sydney and Melbourne follows the New York musician’s addition to the Bluesfest lineup.

It’ll be LP’s first time in Australia, but the artist born Laura Pergolizzi has been at it for the better part of two decades. Pergolizzi started releasing music in the early noughties to limited success. She then established herself as a songwriter for hire after landing a song on Backstreet Boys’ 2007 release Unbreakable.

Pergolizzi has since penned songs for Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Rita Ora and Celine Dion. She co-wrote The Veronicas’ 2012 single ‘Lolita’, which is certified ARIA Gold. Her solo career has gathered tremendous forward motion over the last decade, too, courtesy of the albums Forever For Now (2014), Lost On You (2016) and Heart to Mouth (2018).

LP’s online presence has helped to greatly expand her profile. She’s currently earning more than two million streams a day. She has 2.3 million YouTube subscribers, 1.3 million Spotify followers and over four million monthly Spotify listeners.

LP is a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2018, Pergolizzi told Gay Star Loves she’s always been gender-neutral, but “just [doesn’t] enforce the pronouns.”

“I go by ‘she’ and ‘her’, but I honestly don’t love it.”

LP’s indie pop sound is distinguished by her perfect-pitch whistling and ukulele playing. The artist’s history as a songwriter-for-hire shines through in the pop sophistication of songs like ‘Girls Go Wild’ and 2015’s anthemic ‘Lost On You’. The latter reached number one across Europe, which led to over 100 sold out shows in 2019 throughout Europe, North America, South America, Russia and beyond.

Watch: ‘Girls Go Wild’ by LP

LP Australian Tour 2020

Saturday April 11, 2020

Metro Theatre, Sydney

Monday April 13, 2020

170 Russell, Melbourne

Presale: Thursday January 23 10 am AEDT

On-Sale: Wednesday January 29 10am AEDT

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020