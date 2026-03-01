Australian rock mainstays Luca Brasi are hitting the road later this year, to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their 2016 album If This Is All We’re Going to Be.

This May and June, the band will head on a national tour to bring the album’s songs back to where they’ve always made the most sense: the stage. The place where the choruses are loudest, the floors shake a little, and everyone sings like it’s theirs.

The 2026 tour will kick off at Sydney’s Metro Theatre on May 15th, before shows at the Triffid in Brisbane on May 16th, Melbourne’s 170 Russell on May 22nd, Perth’s Astor Theatre on June 5th, the Gov in Adelaide on June 6th, and Launceston’s Du Cane on June 13th.

Tickets go on sale at 10am (local) on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The 2016 album marked a major turning point for Luca Brasi. It soundtracked sharehouses, long drives, messy breakups, big wins, small losses and the kind of nights that blur into early mornings.

If This Is All We’re Going to Be marked Luca Brasi’s first appearance on the ARIA Album Chart, while single “Anything Near Conviction” landed in the triple j Hottest 100, which pushed the band onto bigger stages.

Festival appearances at Laneway, Splendour in the Grass, and Falls followed, as well as tours alongside Alexisonfire, Violent Soho, and PUP, which put them in front of more people than ever before.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

LUCA BRASI AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, May 15th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, May 16th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Friday, May 22nd

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Friday, June 5th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Saturday, June 6th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, June 14th

Du Cane, Launceston, TAS