Are you a huge country music fan? Here’s how you could win the last two tickets in Australia to see the one and only Luke Combs.

The country superstar is bringing his sold-out world tour to Australia and New Zealand in August, visiting arenas in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth (see full dates below).

To celebrate the upcoming tour, Surly’s American Tavern in Sydney is throwing a huge party. The Luke-A-Likes will give attendees the chance to win the last two tickets remaining in the country for Combs’ tour (for his Qudos Bank Arena show on Wednesday, August 16th).

There’s a catch, of course. To be eligible to win the two tickets, you’ll have to show up dresses as Combs himself. The best dressed on the night gets the double pass.

The entire event will be filmed to capture the mayhem of seeing several Combs lookalikes at once. Throughout the night, eight finalists will be shortlisted, with the winner chosen by fans.

The Luke-A-Likes takes place on Thursday, June 29th at 6pm AEST, and interested fans can register to attend here.

It should be noted that the event is for over 18’s only, food and drinks will be provided, and entry will only be granted to those properly dressed up as Combs.

Luke Combs 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available via lukecombs.com

August 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

August 11th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

August 12th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

August 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

August 17th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

August 19th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

August 20th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

August 23rd

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

August 26th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA