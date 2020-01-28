A new decade of M.I.A. art is being unveiled this Friday.

Fans of M.I.A. haven’t heard new music from the artist since 2016’s AIM record. Her last project came to us in the form of her 2018 documentary MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A. – an avenue for fans to gain a greater insight into her world and creative process.

Now though, M.I.A. has announced that something new is on the way, and it’s on the way very soon. Sharing to Instagram this week, a cryptic post simply reads: ‘NEW DECADE. NEW MIA. EXPLORING PLANETS AND PLATFORMS. JOIN ME. JAN 31st 2020’.

It’s an exciting move from M.I.A., who has been making appearances here and there over the last few years, but had indicated that she was more or less done with music for the time being.

“Everyone says ‘You have a platform’,” she told House of Strombo. “[but] what do they mean? Because my records are buried because of the labeled issues with me.”

Watch: M.I.A. ‘Borders’

In 2018, M.I.A. publicly protested the arrest and extradition of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange. She also turned heads online after being awarded an MBE from Prince William, having been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2019 for her services to music.