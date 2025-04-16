Machine Girl are revving the BPM and heading our way.

The US electronic/hardcore outfit have tacked on a string of headline shows around their Dark Mofo appearance this June.

The tour kicks off Saturday, June 14th at Dark Mofo in Hobart, before lighting up Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Monday, June 16th. From there, it’s Metro Theatre in Sydney on Wednesday, June 18th, Triffid in Brisbane on Thursday, June 19th, and a final hit across the ditch at Auckland’s Powerstation on Saturday, June 21st.

Pre-sale access is open now, with general tickets on sale from 2pm local time this Thursday, April 17th.

The live show promises to be a full-blown sensory barrage – think breakneck BPMs, live drums, digital distortion and no-holds-barred emotion. Or in their own words: “a lifeline for freaks of every breed – ravers, metalheads, gamers, goths, industrialists. It doesn’t fit into genre. It tears genre apart and feeds it back to you, pixelated and burning.”

Led by Matt Stephenson, with percussionist Sean Kelly on live drums and Lucy Caputi on guitar, Machine Girl recently joined the roster at Australia’s own Future Classic. Their latest album, MG Ultra, is “equal parts anime nightmare, B-horror hallucination, and dystopian social commentary,” digging deep into themes of alienation, dysmorphia, and the commodification of thought.

Machine Girl join the Dark Mofo 2025 lineup alongside The Horrors, Tierra Whack, Paula Garcia and more, with the festival running in Hobart from June 5–15.

After a break last year due to “rising costs and changing conditions,” this will be the first Dark Mofo festival under new artistic director Chris Twite.

Machine Girl 2025 Tour Dates

Presented by Future Classic, Astral People & Handsome Tour

Tickets on sale 2pm local Thursday, April 17th

Sign up for pre-sale HERE

Saturday, June 14th

Dark Mofo, nipaluna / Hobart

Monday, June 16th

Northcote Theatre, Naarm / Melbourne

Wednesday, June 18th

Metro Theatre, Eora / Sydney

Thursday, June 19th

Triffid, Meanjin / Brisbane

Saturday, June 21st

Powerstation, Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland