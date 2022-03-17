Machine Gun Kelly extends his pop-punk trajectory on single ‘maybe’, enlisting the thrashing talent of Bring Me The Horizon.

Machine Gun Kelly’s musical evolution is one you’re probably already familiar with. The Cleveland artist started making headlines in 2011, known for his bullet-train rapping and beef with Eminem. However, by 2020, the artist had shifted to pop-filtered punk stylings, as heard on polarising record, Tickets To My Downfall. Travis Barker of Blink 182 produced the record, and the pair have remained a songwriting duo ever since.

Kelly appears to be diving deeper into the realm of angsty-guitar with latest single, ‘maybe’, featuring the metal prowess of Bring Me The Horizon. ‘maybe’ is the fourth single off Kelly’s forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, previously titled Born with Horns. It’s probably a good thing Born with Horns will remain as a track on the record, as Kelly and Barker both got tattoos of the title.

‘maybe’ is notable for its fast tempo, agile rhythm switches, memorable riffing (solid work, Malia), anguished lyricism, “I think I’m broken, nothing can fix me”, and curdled screams from Skyes. For fans of Machine Gun Kelly’s pop-punk-emo sound, ‘maybe’ is a showstopper of a track. For those who hoped he’d try something else, it’s probably best to avoid this cut.

i yelled “2,3,5” in the intro because i’m sick of “1,2,3” — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) March 16, 2022

The staccato stabs in the ‘maybe’ post-chorus are reminiscent of ‘Misery Business’ from Paramore, which is interesting for two reasons. One, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker of Blink-182 covered this track in 2020, so it’s certainly a track Kelly admires. Two, ‘Misery Business’ has also been an influence for Olivia Rodrigo, on her smash-hit ‘good 4 u’. Could Paramore have another songwriting credit on their hands? Time will tell.

Check out the visualiser for ‘maybe’ by Machine Gun Kelly ft. Bring Me The Horizon below: