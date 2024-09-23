Macklemore has released a new protest song, “Hind’s Hall 2,” a sequel to his earlier pro-Palestine protest song.

The latest release features a mix of artists including Palestinian-American singer Anees, Gaza-born rapper MC Abdul, and Palestinian-American comedian and author Amer Zahr. Contributions also come from various choirs such as the LA Palestinian Kids Choir and Lifted! Youth Gospel Choir, enhancing the track with powerful choir vocals.

“Hind’s Hall 2” arrived over the weekend and is laden with poignant lyrics and emotive performances. MC Abdul delivers lines that reflect deep personal and collective pain, with lyrics like, “I’ve seen massacres, I’m grateful to be alive / You appreciate life when you survive a genocide… Look in my eyes and tell me what you see / Ran out of tears to cry, rap til Palestine is free.”

The song not only showcases individual talent but also serves as a platform for expressing political dissent. Macklemore himself addresses US Vice President Kamala Harris in the song, criticising the US’s involvement in arming Israel and its impact on the conflict in Gaza.

This release follows the original “Hind’s Hall,” which debuted in May amid campus protests advocating for an end to the war in Gaza. The title of both songs references a symbolic renaming of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall to Hind’s Hall, in memory of Hind Raja, a young victim of the conflict.

Macklemore, known for his activism, performed the new song in Seattle over the weekend, where he made headlines with his explicit criticism of America’s foreign policy. In line with his commitment to the cause, Macklemore will donate all proceeds from “Hind’s Hall 2” to UNRWA USA, a non-profit organisation supporting Palestinian refugees.

In the original “Hind’s Hall,” Macklemore criticised the silence within the music industry regarding Israel’s war on Gaza, questioning the integrity and activism of artists today. He rapped, “Yet the music industry’s quiet, complicit in their platform of silence / What happened to the artist, what do you got to say?”

He also mentioned Drake in the song: “If I was on a label, you could drop me today and be fine with it cause the heart fed my page / I want a ceasefire, f**k a response from Drake / What you willing to risk, what you willing to give?”