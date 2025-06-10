Macklemore‘s Seattle home was broken into over the weekend, with burglars spraying a nanny with bear mace and stealing thousands of dollars worth of valuables while three children were in the residence.

As per Rolling Stone, the incident occurred just after midnight on Saturday, June 7th, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighbourhood.

According to a police report, two suspects entered the house and confronted the nanny with mace before ransacking the property. The suspects remained inside for several minutes until the nanny managed to free herself and call 911, after which they fled. Fortunately, the children were unharmed and were placed in the care of family members.

While the police report noted that the house belonged to a “high-profile individual” with the name redacted, The Seattle Times confirmed the address matched Macklemore’s voting records.

It appears the rapper was not at home during the robbery. He had performed concerts in Ireland on June 4th and 5th and was scheduled to appear at a festival in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 8th. However, Macklemore cancelled his appearance at the last minute, with festival organisers stating: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Macklemore had to return to Seattle to attend to an urgent matter… This decision was not made lightly and we apologise to all his fans eager to see the show.”

The nanny reported that the robbery took place shortly after she had put the children to bed. The suspects entered through a patio door, confronted her, and sprayed her in the face with mace. In a bizarre turn, one suspect actually attempted to help clean the mace off her face. While this suspect appeared “fearful,” the other began shouting, “Where are the jewels, bitch?”

After showing the men where valuable items were kept, the nanny said they took jewellery, watches, and shoes. The suspects pushed her to the ground, took her mobile phone, and attempted to restrain her, but she escaped by biting one of them. She then fled the house and knocked on neighbours’ doors until someone let her in and allowed her to call police.

Interestingly, the nanny suggested to authorities that she believed the robbery might have been politically motivated, though the police report contained no additional details or evidence supporting this claim. Macklemore has been notably outspoken on various political issues, recently focusing much of his attention on speaking out against Israel’s war in Gaza.

