Madonna could be headed to the small screen.

The pop icon is developing a limited series with Stranger Things and Deadpool & Wolverine producer Shawn Levy, according to Deadline. The project is reportedly in the works at Netflix.

The new series is separate from the long-gestating biopic at Universal, which had Ozark star Julia Garner attached to play the Material Girl. That project was put on hold ahead of Madonna’s global Celebration tour.

Levy, whose production company 21 Laps has an exclusive TV deal with Netflix, has been circling a Madonna collaboration for some time, the report notes.

Reps for Netflix declined to comment. Madonna’s team did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for clarification.

Back in 2022, Madonna spoke candidly to Variety about her ambitions as a filmmaker.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs. I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.’”

It’s not clear which era of her career the TV project might explore, though reports suggest Garner is “still being engaged.”

In a since-deleted post from late last year, Madonna hinted at the pivot to TV.

“After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film —I (been working on it for 4 years!!!). I realised that everything in my life is going to be challenged,” she wrote.

“I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way … We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to [help] you get it.”