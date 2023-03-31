Everything’s coming up Maisie Peters in 2023. Following the announcement that she’ll be headlining OVO Arena Wembley in November – her biggest headline show to date – the rising singer-songwriter has shared another taste of her upcoming album, The Good Witch.

“Lost The Breakup” is about exactly what you’d expect from that title: the track captures the fantasy of the moment Peters realised she’d come off better than her ex following the dissolution of their relationship.

“If (previous single) “Body Better” was me at my lowest, “Lost The Breakup” was me clawing my way back up and out”, Maisie explains. “It feels like dressing up in sequins and going to a party with your best friends, like cheap champagne and smudged lipstick and burgers on the floor at 3am. It’s a manifestation song and maybe if you sing it, it will come true (it did for me).”

Produced by Oscar Görres, the empowering anthem follows the aforementioned “Body Better”, a much more rawly vulnerable number that considered the superficial insecurities that sometimes arise post-romance. Both tracks will feature on the upcoming The Good Witch, which Peters calls her “own twisted version of a breakup album.”

“Lost The Breakup” comes after Peters impressed Australian audiences supporting Ed Sheeran on his tour of the country in February and March. While Down Under, she also wowed a packed Metro Theatre in Sydney with a solo show, and Tone Deaf was there to capture all the action.

Before her huge Wembley moment later in the year, she’ll also perform several times throughout the UK, including a special sold-out homecoming show at Brighton Dome as part of The Great Escape Festival on May 12th.

Maisie Peters’ “Lost The Breakup” is out now. Her new album The Good Witch is out June 16th via Gingerbread Man Records/Asylum (pre-save/pre-order here).