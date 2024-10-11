Perth metalcore outfit Make Them Suffer have given us another taste of their forthcoming album – releasing a deathcore/electronic fused banger “Mana God.”

Certain to give you one hell of a kick start to your weekend, “Mana God” is the follow up to previous single “Oscillator” and is ladled with thunderous breakdowns and vocals. It’s certain to be setting off plenty of circle pits when the band play it live.

But lyrically, the track touches on some pretty sharp topics according to vocalist Sean Harmanis.

“Mana God is a song about control,” he said. “The control that the media can have over our thoughts and views. The control that religious organisations can have over people’s lives. The level of control that governments are able to enforce and most importantly the control that we are often held under by our own technological devices and their algorithms.”

“Mana God to me is a call to action, to break away from the current systems of control and return to a space where communication and human connection are nurtured and encouraged.”

The single’s release has also come with an accompaning video which is pretty damn sick itself – it was produced by Ten Of Swords and driected by Colin Jeffs. You can check it out below.

Make Them Suffer are gearing up to release their self-titled fifth album through SharpTone Records on Friday 8th November. They self-produced the record and collaborated again with Jeff Dune (Disturbed, Ice Nine Kills, Fit For A King) who handled engineering, mixing and mastering duties.

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The album is being described as “ultimately a dynamic return to heavier terrain bolstered by bold new elements, representing a new chapter that also honours and snapshots the hurdles and hard work faced by Make Them Suffer along the way.”

The band have promised to tour the album around Australia in 2025, but are yet to announce dates. They sold out multiple venues across the country on their Suffer Forever tour in August and September.

Mana God is out now through SharpTone Records.