Metalcore outfit Make Them Suffer were forced to cut their Cincinnati performance short on November 23rd after keyboardist and vocalist Alex Reade became seriously ill on stage.

The incident marked the first time the band had to stop a set early in over a decade of touring. Reade experienced blackouts during the performance, with her condition deteriorating as the show progressed. The severity of her symptoms ultimately forced the band to make the difficult decision to end their set prematurely, prioritising health and safety over completing the performance.

Following the show, Make Them Suffer addressed the situation directly with their fans. “Cincinnati, thank you for looking out for us. Last night we had to stop our set early after Alex began blacking out. We’ve never had to stop a set or cancel a show in 10+ years of touring,” the band stated.

They acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the situation, explaining: “It put us in a situation we weren’t prepared for and it wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Health always comes first.”

Reade provided additional details about her experience during the performance, describing the physical toll the illness took on her ability to continue. “Last night I was so sick on stage I had to leave the set/stage early which I have never had to do in my life and in almost 20 years of performing,” she explained.

The vocalist detailed the severity of her symptoms, stating: “I started to black out/pass out on stage, and as the set progressed, I was physically unable to stand and continue to perform before imminent collapse, my body was shaking.”

Despite the circumstances, Reade expressed regret about disappointing the Cincinnati crowd, particularly noting the city’s reputation for energetic crowds. “Cincinnati, I love playing your city. You always bring incredible energy. I’m sorry to let you down last night,” she said, before adding a promise to fans: “We will make it up to you when we return again.”