From Caroline to Black Country, New Road, there seems to be a trend in this ascending musical generation towards the collective; the more the merrier is the message, excellence to be found in more expansive sonic experimentation.

Add Perth collective Mal de Mer to that cluster. The funky six-piece make songs that straddle the blurred lines between cool indie-pop, innovative flickers of jazz and, above all, blazing blasts of sunny funk.

The group released their new EP, Sanguine, last week, an appropriate name for an album that bursts with a bright sense of optimism. The lyrics in these songs are emotionally vulnerable and relatable, but they’re always upheld by groovy basslines and toe-tapping keys.

And in lead singer Saskia Fleming, they have a commanding and confident vocalist that possesses the forthright magnetism that would be able to carry lesser material (not something that’s required on Sanguine).

“Sanguine as a body of work follows the disorienting journey out of a toxic situation, and the metamorphosis that takes place afterwards,” Fleming explains. “I reckon the theme of Sanguine is best encapsulated by the definition of its title: optimistic or positive, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation.”

To celebrate the release of their new EP, we caught up with Fleming as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about Mal de Mer.

Mal de Mer’s Sanguine is out now.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.

How did your artist name come about?

My family has a strong connection to the ocean, and when I was trying to think of band names my mum gave me a nautical phrase book to flick through – Mal de Mer was one of the phrases in it and that was that.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

I never know how to describe our music to anyone, so I think I would just show her rather than try to explain it.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Do You See Me?’ was written after an ex-boyfriend called my mum after a breakup, and is a warning to anyone considering doing that – just don’t.

‘Time Flies’ is the last track on the EP – it’s about the hopeful feeling you get once you’ve finally left someone that should have been out of your life a long time ago. ‘Pray to You’ is about the warm, fuzzy early stages of a crush.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love being so close to the ocean. I think we’re really lucky to live on such a beautiful coast.

Career highlight so far?

Playing Wave Rock Weekender.

Fave non-music hobby?

Looking after my plants.

What’s on your dream rider?

I don’t really drink, but when I do I love a good gin and tonic so probably that, and maybe some tequila.

Dream music collaboration?

There isn’t really one in particular. I just love collaboration so I’m almost always up for it. Featuring on a Parcels track would be really, really cool though.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Well that is an overwhelming thought! I try not to think like that because it’s pretty hard to predict. But I’ll definitely still be making music, which I think is the main thing.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

I actually don’t think I’ve ever done karaoke! But I used to tear up ‘Smoke on the Water’ in Guitar Hero.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Such a big question! Music-wise it’d be to make music that I love, and not measure the merit of my art against its commercial success.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I have over 100 houseplants.