A never-before-seen interview has resurfaced that shows the late Malcolm Young expressing his, ah, strong opinions on the original AC/DC lead singer.

The interview with Young appears on The Coda Collection (via NME) and is featured alongside seven hours of video footage that document AC/DC‘s career.

Within the interview, Young revealed the band’s reaction when their first singer Dave Evans left and was ultimately replaced by Bon Scott.

“Bon basically took charge…He was older and he’d been around in another band. He was the man of experience. We’d written one or two songs, and he encouraged us to write more,” he said.

He continued: “When he came in, we had the voice of experience. We kept our ears wide open. He pushed us a little further. The first singer [Dave Evans], people cheered when he left, so we could jam. He was so bad. Bon was in a week later. He had songs, ideas, motivation. He’s serious. We were happy to be with someone like that. We were just happy to be playing. He had bigger plans.”

Meanwhile, Malcolm Young also opened up about the early days AC/DC during the 1970s.

“All we were doing is trying to entertain people. When we started as a band, we were told by club owners, ‘We want people to dance so they drink more,'” he said.

“That’s how we cut our teeth — getting people hot and sweaty and drinking. We stayed on that same thing. People paid money for tickets and we’ve never forgotten that. Anything after that was a bonus. We were just a club band. As things evolve, you evolve with it.”

Check out ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC: