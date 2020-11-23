AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams has revealed he hopes late bandmate Malcolm Young is “looking down and liking” their new album Power Up.

Opening up in an interview with Bass Player Magazine, Williams said the band still can still “feel [Young] in everything” following his 2017 death.

“[Malcolm was] a real strong character, like his brother,” he said.

“He wrote some awesome stuff and he was an unbelievable player to play with. A solid guy, a totally solid guy.

He continued: “We were talking about this the other day – it’s like he’s still there. We can feel him in everything because of how long we were together.”

“Not being soppy and hippie about it, but it’s a feeling that we all have, so hopefully he’s looking down and liking it,” he concluded.

Cliff Williams’ comments follow a recent 60 Minutes interview with Angus Young which saw him discuss Malcolm Young’s battle with dementia.

“I think the hardest part was not so much him passing, because that was a kind of end, a relief,” he said.

“I think the worst part is the decline — that’s the hard part. Because of how you knew him, and then to see that that was gone.”

Angus also revealed that Young continued to smile whenever he visited him, “even to the end.”

“For me, that always gave me a kind of joy. Even though he was in that state, that was always the joy of it. And he still got a great kick if I played him guitar. He would try to tap his foot. But he always knew I was there. So that was a big thing,” he said.

Check out ‘Shot In The Dark’ by AC/DC: