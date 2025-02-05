Mallrat has been announced as a support act for Kylie Minogue’s upcoming Australian tour.
A final release of tickets for all shows is on sale today (Feb 6), with over 100,000 tickets already sold for the Australian leg of the Tension Tour.
Minogue’s highly anticipated 10-date Tension Tour kicks off in Perth on Saturday, February 15.
The pop icon announced the tour last year, marking her biggest in 13 years.
Speaking on ABC Breakfast from Singapore in September, Kylie confirmed the setlist would have something for everyone.
“I feel like I’ve done quite a few greatest hits tours or shows of late,” she explained. “I’m excited to have some of that new material. Of course, I’ll have the biggest hits and leave some space for some oddities. Not just the same old songs you’ve heard time and time again on tours.”
The Tension Tour starts in Australia in February before heading to Asia and the UK. “It’s not that far away now,” Kylie said. “I’ve got to hustle.”
That homecoming jaunt should help make up for the disappointment of this year’s Splendour In The Grass cancellation, where Kylie was booked to headline what would have been her first concert Down Under in five years, since her seven-date run in support of Golden in 2019.
Meanwhile, acclaimed local artist Mallrat is set to release her new album, Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right, on Friday, February 14. It’s her second album, following her 2022 debut, Butterfly Blue. The record includes the singles “Pavement”, “Hocus Pocus”, “Ray of Light”, and “Horses”.
Kylie Minogue 2025 Australian Tour
Presented by Frontier Touring & MG Live
Set times (all AU shows)
6:45pm – Inner doors open
7:45pm – Mallrat
8:45pm – KYLIE
Saturday, February 15th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Tuesday, February 18th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA
Thursday, February 20th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, February 21st
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, February 22nd
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, February 26th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Thursday, February 27th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, March 1st
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, March 2nd
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Monday, March 3rd
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
