Mallrat has been announced as a support act for Kylie Minogue’s upcoming Australian tour.

A final release of tickets for all shows is on sale today (Feb 6), with over 100,000 tickets already sold for the Australian leg of the Tension Tour.

Minogue’s highly anticipated 10-date Tension Tour kicks off in Perth on Saturday, February 15.

The pop icon announced the tour last year, marking her biggest in 13 years.

Speaking on ABC Breakfast from Singapore in September, Kylie confirmed the setlist would have something for everyone.

“I feel like I’ve done quite a few greatest hits tours or shows of late,” she explained. “I’m excited to have some of that new material. Of course, I’ll have the biggest hits and leave some space for some oddities. Not just the same old songs you’ve heard time and time again on tours.”

The Tension Tour starts in Australia in February before heading to Asia and the UK. “It’s not that far away now,” Kylie said. “I’ve got to hustle.”

That homecoming jaunt should help make up for the disappointment of this year’s Splendour In The Grass cancellation, where Kylie was booked to headline what would have been her first concert Down Under in five years, since her seven-date run in support of Golden in 2019.

Meanwhile, acclaimed local artist Mallrat is set to release her new album, Light Hit My Face Like a Straight Right, on Friday, February 14. It’s her second album, following her 2022 debut, Butterfly Blue. The record includes the singles “Pavement”, “Hocus Pocus”, “Ray of Light”, and “Horses”.

Kylie Minogue 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & MG Live

Tickets via frontiertouring.com/kylie

Set times (all AU shows)

6:45pm – Inner doors open

7:45pm – Mallrat

8:45pm – KYLIE

Saturday, February 15th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Tuesday, February 18th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, February 20th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Friday, February 21st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, February 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, February 26th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, February 27th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, March 1st

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Sunday, March 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au

Monday, March 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com.au