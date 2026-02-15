Manchester Orchestra member Tim Very has died at the age of 42.

The US indie rock band announced Very’s passing on social media. At the time of writing, no date or cause of death bas been confirmed, although the band shared it was a “sudden passing.”

“The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very. The most beloved human being any of us were lucky enough to know in this life. We’ve all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief,” they wrote.

“Tim was instantly likable and interacted with everyone he met with kindness and warmth. His laugh was infectious and he immediately made people feel invited and encouraged. His humour and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe. Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester Orchestra (@manchesterorchestra)

Very took over as Manchester Orchestra drummer in 2011, going onto become the band’s longest-serving drummer with a tenure of 15 years.

Following his arrival in the lineup, Very played on the band’s last three studio albums: 2014’s Cope, 2017’s A Black Mile to the Surface, and 2021’s The Million Masks of God. The band last released their The Valley of Vision EP three years ago in 2023.

“He had an undeniable light that was only matched by his dedication and love for the craft that he was clearly put on earth to do. No words can ever do him justice,” the band added on social media.

“The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family. You’d be pressed to find a more joyful dad. We love you Tim, thank you for loving us. You are a force of positivity that will be a constant presence in the rest of our days.”