Asian pop stars are continuing to lock in tours in big arenas here in Australia, with China’s Zhou Shen the latest to announce a visit to our shores.

The Mandopop star, also known as “Charlie Zhou” is bringing his 9.29Hz World Concert Tour to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday March 29th, before heading to Sydney the following weekend to play the ICC Theatre on Sunday April 6th.

Shen became a household name in his homeland when he competed on the Chinese version of The Voice about 10 years ago – thrilling audiences with he etheral voice and amazing vocal range. Since then, he’s become one of the country’s biggest stars, particularly for his contributions to soundtracks for popular dramas and on-screen appearances as well.

His popularity skyrocketed with hits like “Big Fish” (the theme song for the animated film Big Fish & Begonia), “The Forgotten Time” and “With the Wind”. Moreover, his contributions to soundtracks for popular dramas have solidified his status as a leading figure in China’s music industry.

Shen’s rare ability to seamlessly switch between delicate falsettos and powerful lows, along with his engaging presence, has earned him a devoted fanbase across China and beyond. His humble, sincere personality and consistent delivery of heartfelt music has also played a significant role in making him a beloved figure in the Chinese music scene.

Shen effortlessly bridges genres from pop and classical crossover to cinematic soundtracks. As his star has risen, he’s played major stages including China’s Spring Festival Gala and international music festivals.

Zhou Shen – ‘9.29Hz World Concert Tour’

Presented by Live Nation

My Live Nation members pre-sale: Tuesday February 25th to Thursday February 27th

Melbourne commencing at 11am AEDT and Sydney at 1pm AEDT.

General tickets on sale Thursday 27th February – Melbourne from 12pm AEDT and Sydney at 2pm AEDT.

Saturday March 29th

Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC

Sunday April 6th

ICC Theatre – Sydney, NSW