Philadelphia punk band Mannequin Pussy has taken to Instagram to appeal to fans after their van, gear, merch and personal items were stolen outside a hotel in Akron, Oklahoma.

“This means all of our gear is gone. All of our merch is gone and many personal belongings are gone, as well,” the band wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite the setback, Mannequin Pussy will persevere with their current U.S. tour. The band wrote that they are renting a minivan and through the generosity of touring partners pinkshift and angel du$t lending them “ALL OF THEIR GEAR,” have been able to string together a live set.

“Will the show sound a little different? Yes probably it will but we have no choice but to continue through this last week of tour,” the band continued.

“Fuckin someone please find our gear please,” the band wrote. Mannequin Pussy confirmed that whilst most of their gear was insured, the insurance doesn’t cover all their losses and will be launching a GoFundMe in the coming days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannequin Pussy (@mannequinpussy)

Find a list of all the gear stolen below.

Drums

2016 Ludwig Tequila Sunrise

13” rack

16” floor

22” kick

Ludwig 14×55 Supralite Snare

Cymbals

15” Avedis Hi-Hats

19” K Custom Dark Crash

20” K Custom Dark Crash

22” K Light Ride

Drum Hardware

Ludwig Speed Flyer Kick

PedalPork Pie Round Drum Throne

Tama HC83BW Roadpro Boom Cymbal Stand

Tama HS80W Roadpro Double Brace Snare Stand

Tama HS80 Low Roadpro Snare Stand Low Profile

Gibraltar Moveable Leg Hi-Hat Stand (Direct Pull)

SKB CV24 24” ATA Cymbal Vault w/wheels

SKB DH3315W Black Mid-Sized Rolling Drum Hardware Case

Linsoul KZ AS10 Stereo In-Ear

Mackie Mix8Ahead AA 8114 Single Pedal Bag

Apache 3800 Weatherproof Protective Case, Black

SKB Hard Shell Drum Cases

Snare 14×6.5

Tom Case 13”

Floor Tom Case 16”

Bass Drum 22”

Guitars

Reverend 390 (black)

Mexi Fender Strat (black w/green pickguard)

Gibson Les Paul Standard w/Case, Wine Red (~2005-2008)

Black Fender Jaguar w gold pickups

Nash Jazzmaster

6 Hard Shell cases

pedal train case

tone trunk pedal case

Bass

Fender Precision Bass (yellow)

Pedals

Boss Digi Delay

Germanium Big Muff

Crybaby Wah

Earthquaker Avalanche Reverb

Death by Audio Waveform Destroyer

Death by Audio Echo Master

Abominable Don’t Shred on Me

Earthquaker Descent

Boss Delay

Boss Tuner

Walrus Audio Power Supply

Amps/Cabs

Quilter 101 Mini Guitar Head

Custom wooden cab with “Rome” stenciled on top

SWR Big Bertha 2×15 Bass Cab

Orange Tiny Terror Bass Head

2×12 custom guitar cab

Custom Yellow/Tweed Guitar Head w DRKMTTR sticker

Fender Twin Reverb

Keys

Korg X50

Moog Matriarch

2-tier stand,

2 single keyboard stands

Mics/Hardware

Shure PGA48 w/caseIn-Ear system

Molded Ultimate Ear IEMs