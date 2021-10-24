Philadelphia punk band Mannequin Pussy has taken to Instagram to appeal to fans after their van, gear, merch and personal items were stolen outside a hotel in Akron, Oklahoma.
“This means all of our gear is gone. All of our merch is gone and many personal belongings are gone, as well,” the band wrote in an Instagram post.
Despite the setback, Mannequin Pussy will persevere with their current U.S. tour. The band wrote that they are renting a minivan and through the generosity of touring partners pinkshift and angel du$t lending them “ALL OF THEIR GEAR,” have been able to string together a live set.
“Will the show sound a little different? Yes probably it will but we have no choice but to continue through this last week of tour,” the band continued.
“Fuckin someone please find our gear please,” the band wrote. Mannequin Pussy confirmed that whilst most of their gear was insured, the insurance doesn’t cover all their losses and will be launching a GoFundMe in the coming days.
Find a list of all the gear stolen below.
Drums
2016 Ludwig Tequila Sunrise
13” rack
16” floor
22” kick
Ludwig 14×55 Supralite Snare
Cymbals
15” Avedis Hi-Hats
19” K Custom Dark Crash
20” K Custom Dark Crash
22” K Light Ride
Drum Hardware
Ludwig Speed Flyer Kick
PedalPork Pie Round Drum Throne
Tama HC83BW Roadpro Boom Cymbal Stand
Tama HS80W Roadpro Double Brace Snare Stand
Tama HS80 Low Roadpro Snare Stand Low Profile
Gibraltar Moveable Leg Hi-Hat Stand (Direct Pull)
SKB CV24 24” ATA Cymbal Vault w/wheels
SKB DH3315W Black Mid-Sized Rolling Drum Hardware Case
Linsoul KZ AS10 Stereo In-Ear
Mackie Mix8Ahead AA 8114 Single Pedal Bag
Apache 3800 Weatherproof Protective Case, Black
SKB Hard Shell Drum Cases
Snare 14×6.5
Tom Case 13”
Floor Tom Case 16”
Bass Drum 22”
Guitars
Reverend 390 (black)
Mexi Fender Strat (black w/green pickguard)
Gibson Les Paul Standard w/Case, Wine Red (~2005-2008)
Black Fender Jaguar w gold pickups
Nash Jazzmaster
6 Hard Shell cases
pedal train case
tone trunk pedal case
Bass
Fender Precision Bass (yellow)
Pedals
Boss Digi Delay
Germanium Big Muff
Crybaby Wah
Earthquaker Avalanche Reverb
Death by Audio Waveform Destroyer
Death by Audio Echo Master
Abominable Don’t Shred on Me
Earthquaker Descent
Boss Delay
Boss Tuner
Walrus Audio Power Supply
Amps/Cabs
Quilter 101 Mini Guitar Head
Custom wooden cab with “Rome” stenciled on top
SWR Big Bertha 2×15 Bass Cab
Orange Tiny Terror Bass Head
2×12 custom guitar cab
Custom Yellow/Tweed Guitar Head w DRKMTTR sticker
Fender Twin Reverb
Keys
Korg X50
Moog Matriarch
2-tier stand,
2 single keyboard stands
Mics/Hardware
Shure PGA48 w/caseIn-Ear system
Molded Ultimate Ear IEMs