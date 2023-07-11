Maple Glider has announced her highly-anticipated second album, I Get Into Trouble.

Out in October, it’s the follow-up to the Melbourne singer-songwriter’s acclaimed 2021 debut To Enjoy Is the Only Thing.

Like that record, I Get Into Trouble features intimate vignettes capturing Tori Zietsch’s life. Recorded with the same tight-knit team as To Enjoy Is the Only Thing – producer and mixer Tom Iansek and drummer Jim Rindfleish – the upcoming album will also explore Zietsch’s longing to reconnect after several lockdowns.

To celebrate her album announcement, Maple Glider has shared her second single “Dinah”, which refers to the biblical story Dinah Gets Into Trouble, which features a young woman being victim-blamed for being sexually assaulted.

The track finds Zietsch in uncharted territory. “For me, “Dinah” is the scariest thing I’ve ever put out,” she explains. “It’s probably the most pop feeling song I’ve released, but it’s really quite an angry song. I have felt incredibly disturbed and frustrated and sad in the process of writing and putting it together.

You can watch the accompanying music video – made by creative collaborator Bridgette Winten – below, which Zietsch wanted to “be fast paced, colourful, and full of energy, the same kind of riled up energy I had when I wrote the song.”

“Dinah” follows previous single “Don’t Kiss Me”, which Rolling Stone AU/NZ hailed as “proof of Maple Glider’s uniqueness.” Both tracks will feature on Maple Glider’s upcoming album. Earlier this year she also shared a beautiful cover of Shania Twain’s classic “You’re Still the One”.

2023 will also see Maple Glider tour overseas for the first time, with stops in London, Brighton, Berlin, Paris, Brussels, and Hamburg. She’ll also support English indie pop favourite Arlo Parks at her Melbourne show on Monday, July 17th.

Maple Glider’s “Dinah” is out now. I Get Into Trouble is out October 13th via Pieater/Partisan Records (pre-save/pre-order here).