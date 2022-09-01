Continuously-rising blues legend Marcus King has announced his return to Australian shores, detailing a pair of headline dates for 2023.

Having first entered the world of music at the age of 17 back in 2013, Marcus King has barely been on the global scene for a decade, but already he’s managed to curate a career that even the most seasoned bluesmen could only dream of.

Having performed alongside his father, Marvin King, for a number of years, King launched his own band – fittingly dubbed The Marcus King Band – as a young teenager, dropping out of school to focus on his burgeoning musical career.

As it turned out, the gamble was more than worth it, with hundreds of shows around the world cementing his status as a future musical icon as he entered his early twenties. In 2020, King unveiled his debut album, with El Dorado featuring the production talents of The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach and going on to nab a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album.

A stellar start for a career that will continue for decades, King made his Australian debut back in 2019, performing as part of the stacked Bluesfest lineup, along with a one-off headline show in Sydney.

Check out ‘Blood On The Tracks’ by Marcus King:

Fast-forward a few years, and as King readies the release of his forthcoming Young Blood album, he’s announced a more than welcome return to our shores. Making his comeback in April of 2023, King will perform a huge headline show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday, April 10th, followed by an equally-impressive set at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, April 12th.

By all reports, King’s Australian debut back in 2019 was an event that blues fans from all walks of life have considered an amazing event that likely won’t be repeated. However, with his return imminent, it’s clear that he’s on track to give it his best to prove that these previous shows were no fluke. Put simply, Marcus King is set to ensure that his next Australian dates will be some of the most memorable on offer in 2023.

Love Blues Roots & Soul? Get the latest Blues Roots & Soul news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tickets to Marcus King’s upcoming tour go on sale from 12pm on Thursday, August 18th, with a Bluesfest Touring pre-sale beginning 48 hours earlier on Tuesday, August 16th. Full touring and ticket details are available below.

Marcus King Australian Tour 2023

Monday, April 10th, 2023

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 12th, 2023

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from from 12pm AEST on Thursday, August 18th, with a Bluesfest Touring pre-sale beginning 48 hours earlier.