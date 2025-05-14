US country star Maren Morris is heading to Australia and New Zealand in 2026, with her ‘Dreamsicle Tour’ locked in for a string of summer dates.

The Aussie leg kicks off on January 30th, 2026, at Perth’s Riverside Theatre, before hitting Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on February 1st, Melbourne’s Forum on February 5th, and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on February 7th.

New Zealand fans won’t miss out, with shows in Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on February 11th, followed by Christchurch Town Hall on February 13th, 2026.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 20th, 2025, at 3pm local time via teglive.com.au and ticketmaster.co.nz.

This tour announcement comes hot on the heels of Morris’ latest album, D R E A M S I C L E.

“D R E A M S I C L E felt like it was already translating itself to a live environment while I was writing the album,” Morris says. “the acoustics, layers of harmonies, stacked synthesizers against raw vocals; it was coming to life in the studio without an audience, so I’m very excited to finally allow these songs to hit the air and feel them amplified by the energy of a crowd. it’ll be a dreamy experience all around for fans and for myself.”

Morris’ list of accolades includes a Grammy, five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. She’s earned dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications and racked up billions of streams worldwide.

Maren Morris Australia & New Zealand Tour

Friday, January 30th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Sunday, February 1st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 5th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 7th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 11th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland, NZ

Friday, February 13th

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ