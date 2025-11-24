Mariachi El Bronx and The Bronx are returning to Australia.

Announced today by Live Nation, the tour will take the Los Angeles punk outfit to Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, and Brisbane in early March of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 28th at 12pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 27th at 12pm local time. The Mastercard pre-sale commences on Wednesday, November 26th at 12pm local time.

Born more than two decades ago as the creative and experimental offshoot of LA punk heavyweights The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx have since carved out an impressive career of their own.

Drawing on the band’s deep connection to the Hispanic music and culture of their Los Angeles home, the project blends seemingly contrasting worlds — but for the band, punk and mariachi aren’t opposites at all. They’re spiritually aligned forms of resilient, working-class storytelling.

“Punk rock and mariachi music are very similar in soul,” says songwriter and lead vocalist Matt Caughthran. “It’s working-class music. It’s real music.”

“Australia! These days, one band is never enough — good thing we have two! Join us for the first-ever Bronx and Mariachi El Bronx Supershow! Two bands, one mind-exploding, style-bending, life-affirming set. Top tracks and deep cuts from both bands, plus new smash hits reimagined and performed by a 9-piece band! Rock ’n’ roll has never sounded so good!” the band share.

Mariachi El Bronx and The Bronx 2026 Australia Tour

Mastercard pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 26th (12pm local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, November 27th (12pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, November 28th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, March 3rd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, March 5th

King Street, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, March 6th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 7th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD