US R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist is bringing her ‘Hearts Sold Separately Tour’ to Australia in 2026.

The tour will kick off at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, May 9th, followed by Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 12th and Melbourne’s Festival Hall on May 14th.

General public tickets go on sale at 11am (local) on Friday, December 12. Mastercard and Live Nation presales will run from 10am (local) on Wednesday, December 10th, and Thursday, December 11th, respectively. See here for details.

Mariah is one of the most exciting emerging voices of R&B. In May, she released the hit single, “Burning Blue”, earning the distinction of the highest-charting female soloist on the Apple Music Chart when the song peaked at No. 1, and the highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, with a debut inside the Top 25 (and still rising). Plus, the song ranked No. 12 on Rolling Stone‘s 100 Best Songs of 2025.

Hailing from Georgia, she released her first studio album on Epic Records, To Be Eaten Alive, in October 2024. The album, which featured guest appearances from 21 Savage, Kaytranada, Vory and Young Thug, earned her the first Billboard 200 debut of her career and a Top 50 placement on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart.

She has since gone on to play festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball, appearances that continue the momentum spurred by her headlining ‘To Be Eaten Alive Tour’, a sold-out trek through Europe and North America. In 2024, she toured arenas with Latto on the ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour’, which brought the To Be Eaten Alive experience to legendary venues like Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.

The vulnerable, raw expression that composes much of Mariah The Scientist’s catalog distinguishes her from much of today’s mainstream landscape, something she’s keen on continuing even as her profile grows.

Still, she refuses to take the opportunity to genuinely connect with her audience for granted. “I don’t think that creating art should be super forced. When you try to force art, you don’t like it. At least the creator winds up not liking it… And a lot of times, people don’t realize that.”

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST AUSTRALIA 2026

Saturday, May 9th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, May 12th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, May 14th

Festival Hall, Melbourne VIC