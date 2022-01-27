Content Warning: This article about Evan Rachel Wood and Marilyn Manson discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Marilyn Manson has disputed claims that Evan Rachel Wood said the singer raped her while filming the music video ‘Heart-Shaped Glasses’.

The actress said that Manson “essentially raped” her in Phoenix Rising, a two part documentary that was released at Sundance.

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. I’m a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I’d never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, has released the following statement in response to the allegations.

“Of all the false claims that Evan Rachel Wood has made about Brian Warner, her imaginative retelling of the making of the Heart-Shaped Glasses music video 15 years ago is the most brazen and easiest to disprove, because there were multiple witnesses.

“Evan was not only fully coherent and engaged during the three-day shoot but also heavily involved in weeks of pre-production planning and days of post-production editing of the final cut. The simulated sex scene took several hours to shoot with multiple takes using different angles and several long breaks in between camera setups.

“Brian did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth.”

In February 2018, Evan Rachel Wood testified in front of Congress and delved into a sexually and physically abusive relationship she had with a romantic partner as a teenager. The testimony was delivered to push more states to adopt the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act. At the time, Wood didn’t name Manson. However, Wood named Manson as the aforementioned abuser in February, 2021. “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she said. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

For more on this topic, follow the Rock Observer.