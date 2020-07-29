Marilyn Manson will release his 11th studio album, WE ARE CHAOS, this September. The title track and lead single is available now.

Manson recorded the album with Grammy Award winning musician and producer Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker). It was completed before the coronavirus pandemic threw Manson’s home country into total disarray, however Manson believes the dominant themes are pertinent to this moment.

“When I listen to WE ARE CHAOS now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today,” said Manson via a press release.

The album was kept secret throughout its creation, with Manson keen to produce a complete body of work uncorrupted by outside expectations. “There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense,” he said. “But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.”

Manson describes WE ARE CHAOS as a concept album, which is designed to shine a light on listeners’ inner lives. “This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener – it’s the one we won’t stare into,” he said. “There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics.

“Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal,’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

The single, ‘WE ARE CHAOS’, comes with a video directed, photographed and edited by Matt Mahurin. WE ARE CHAOS is due on Friday, September 11th.

Check out ‘WE ARE CHAOS’ by Marilyn Manson: