Sometimes things really are too good to be true. The feverishly-anticipated collaboration between cult horror author Stephen King and goth provocateur Marilyn Manson is no longer happening.

Marilyn Manson was set to appear in the forthcoming miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand.

“Shooter [Jennings, artist and actor] and I did a cover of ‘The End’ by the Doors for a new miniseries of The Stand by Stephen King,” he told Revolver back in 2019. “Which I’m also going to be acting in.”

Unfortunately, the age-old problem of scheduling conflict reared its ugly head. Director Josh Boone has revealed that Manson’s role as the kid has been cut.

“Just to clarify, Marilyn Manson and I had long-discussed him taking on the role of The Kid in The Stand,” Boon told Entertainment Weekly. “He and the great Shooter Jennings even recorded a killer cover of The Doors’ song ‘The End’ that ultimately proved too expensive to use. The show was made on a very tight budget and some of the dreams we had went to the wayside. The Kid was another casualty.”

He continued: “When Manson wasn’t able to make it work schedule-wise, the storyline was ultimately excised and never shot, which is for the best, as no one could have slayed that role like Manson would have. Hope to work with him in the future.”

Throughout his career, Mariln Manson has cut his teeth on the silver screen, starring in the new HBO The New Pope, an appearance as a porn actor in David Lynch’s Lost Highway, ‘The Stranger’ in Jawbreaker, and appearances in Sons Of Anarchy, Californication, and the 2017 crime film, Let Me Make You A Martyr.

This month, Marilyn Manson’s team issued a statement on the musician’s behalf responding to questions about his past relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.

Check out ‘The Beautiful People’ by Marilyn Manson: