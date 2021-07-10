Marilyn Manson turned himself into Californian police over an outstanding New Hampshire assault arrest warrant.

Mason, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, had an active arrest warrant for two counts of Class A misdemeanour Simple Assault in Gilford, New Hampshire for an incident in 2019 involving a videographer.

New Hampshire, Police Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee has confirmed that the musician surrendered himself to police in Los Angeles on July 2nd, 2021 on the warrant.

“As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner’s decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019,” Bean Burpee said in a statement.

A statement shared to Gilford Police Department’s Facebook page previously confirmed that the charges stem back to a 2019 incident that took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. “The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred,” the statement reads.

According to the Gilford Police Department, the offence is a Class A misdemeanor which “in NH can carry a possible jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of $2,000.00 or less”.

Bean Burpee has said that Manson’s court date will be set imminently. “Mr. Warner’s attorney will know that date once it has been confirmed with him.”

Manson’s attorney Howard King hasn’t yet commented on the arrest, but when the warrant originally came to fruition, he said that the videographer never responded to Manson when he reached out and attempted to pay for damages.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King began.

“This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply,” he added.

