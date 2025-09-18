Mark Hoppus has stepped into the role of an incompetent school principal in the latest music video from indie-pop outfit People R Ugly.

The blink-182 bassist appears in the clip for “Wake Up”, a track set to feature on the band’s forthcoming debut album Garage, due for release on October 24th.

The video opens with an extended sequence showcasing Mark Hoppus as a bumbling high school talent show MC, delivering a masterclass in awkward presentation. His performance includes a series of poorly-executed puns and linguistic mishaps, all captured by a conveniently placed hot microphone during his cringe-worthy pep talk to an anxious performer.

“When you get nervous, just imagine everyone out there completely naked,” Principal Hoppus rambles to the nervous student, played by People R Ugly drummer Tristan Kevitch. “Especially second row, Miss Stacy, Home Ec teacher. You know that song ‘All the Small Things’? She’s got some big ones. Been there, done that, I know what I’m talking about.”

Following this uncomfortable introduction, the video transitions into a Napoleon Dynamite-esque sequence. Kevitch takes centre stage, delivering an elaborate and endearingly awkward dance routine to “Wake Up”. The performance maintains the film’s characteristic blend of cringe comedy and unexpected charm, with the drummer’s commitment to the routine driving the visual narrative.

The video takes an unexpected turn when pyrotechnics ignite a fire that spreads throughout the auditorium. Despite the chaos of the spreading conflagration, the dancing continues unabated. The climax reveals the entire sequence may have been a fantasy, as Kevitch’s routine concludes to thunderous applause from the crowd.

Watch the video above.

People R Ugly wrote “Wake Up” during a songwriting retreat in Oakhurst, California. The mountain town setting provided inspiration for the track, with frontman Zak Dossi explaining that their evenings at a local bar “painted the perfect visual for the song.” He described the track’s theme as capturing that moment of “locking eyes with someone on the dancefloor and realising, ‘Even if I wake up, I’ll still be dreaming.'”

The collaboration with Hoppus brought an improvisational element to the production. Dossi revealed that all of the dialogue was unscripted, creating what he called “this raw unpredictable vibe” that enhanced the video’s authenticity.

Since releasing breakthrough singles “What’s Up?” and “Brain Dead” alongside their self-titled EP in 2023, People R Ugly have built momentum as both recording artists and live performers. Their summer appearance at Lollapalooza marked a significant milestone in their growing reputation on the festival circuit.

Garage represents the band’s first full-length release, recorded in Dossi’s home garage in Orange County, California.