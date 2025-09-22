The multi Grammy-winning DJ, songwriter, and producer Mark Ronson has joked he wants Timothée Chalamet to portray him on the big screen.

Mark Ronson, as a creative, has been a part of some of the 21st century’s most recognisable songs, earworms like “Rehab”, “Uptown Funk”, “Shallow”, and “What Was I Made for?” all credit him for writing or producing.

Now, he’s published a memoir, Night People: How to be a DJ in ‘90s New York City, and expanded on its future via an interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

The book, published today via Penguin, takes a deep dive into Ronson’s career, looking past his hits of the past two decades and into the formative years of his career. As first reported by Variety, the adaptation rights were snapped up before it even hit shelves.

It’s Plan B, the production company behind hits like Moonlight, F1, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and Adolescence, that will bring it to theatres, enthusiastically claiming the rights as little as two weeks ago. “[Rob Kleiner] just loved the book,” Ronson said, referring to Plan B’s co-president.

“He was like, ‘I think this could be a great film.’ And for me, I’m kind of a modest guy. It’s my life,” Ronson said.

“I was just so happy to be finished with the book. But it’s a brilliant era, and they make such brilliant films. I’m so excited to see what they want to do with it. It feels like it’s an era and a story. Whether it’s my story from that era that hasn’t quite been told.”

Beyond that, much of the film is still up in the air. Including its creative direction and lead role, but Ronson has hopes for both. “I think whoever the director is, the visionary who comes into it, [they are] gonna definitely lead that as well.”

In an era where musical biopics are all the rage (do Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, Better Man, and Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere ring any bells?), the right choices could make or break the film in box office terms. A starry lead could help, and when asked if he gets a say for his on-screen counterpart, he was quick to answer.

“I think so, yeah. Only if it’s Timothée Chalamet will I agree on this picture,” he joked. “I think [Plan B] make such fucking great films and I’m just down for whatever they wanna do.”

Mark Ronson’s Night People: How to be a DJ in ‘90s New York City is available now via Penguin Books.