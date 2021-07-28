Mark Ronson has recalled an early memory he has of Robin Williams tucking him into bed.

Context for this story is crucial, which Ronson relayed in an interview with The Guardian.

Ronson spoke on his decorated career in music production which has seen his Grammy-winning number one songs with high profile artists like Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars.

He also went on to speak about privileged upbringing.

Ronson’s father is Laurence Ronson, a music manager from one of Britain’s wealthiest families and his mother, Ann Dexter-Jones, a writer and socialite. Together they joined forces to throw some of the most lavish parties with some of the most elite celebrities.

Among them was Robin Williams, who Ronson recalls being tucked in by while in the midst of “some kind of cocaine paranoia”.

According to Ronson, he asked Williams about those party years when they bumped into each other at restaurant run-in 20 years later.

Williams replied, “Wait, your parents lived in the house on Circus Road? Man, they threw some incredible parties.”

Right now Ronson has taken a bit of a pause from producing music, focusing on his Apple TV + doco series, Watch the Sound and his podcast show with the Fader in which he recently interviewed David Byrne.

On this next career phase, Ronson told The Guardian, “I had a really wonderful run and I enjoyed the shit out of it. But maybe now I am going to just be the guy who talks about music instead of making it – and that’s OK as well.”

For more on this topic, follow Pop Observer and the Film & TV Observer.

Check out the trailer for ‘Watch the Sound’ with Mark Ronson: