The latest soundbar and subwoofer from Marshall make every note go deeper.

Marshall broke into TV sound systems earlier in 2025 with the Heston 120 soundbar, but the range has already expanded with two new additions: a more compact soundbar cousin to the 120, the Heston 60, and an appropriately stocky subwoofer — the Heston Sub 200.

Together, they make for an audio setup that is compact in build but expansive in sound, punching above its weight class with Dolby Atmos — offering dedicated sound settings for movies, music, lower volumes and dialogue-heavy scenarios. The 60 adapts the same vintage feel as the 120, boasting tactile controls and a woven salt-and-pepper fret and PU leather finish, it’s a strong focus on tactility and textures that comes in both black and cream colours.

It’s up to scratch on the connectivity and customisations too. Like any upmarket soundbar, the Heston 60 can be mounted or left standing, and the Marshall app makes for a seamless control panel via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. An Auracast™ integration means the soundbar can be linked to your music streaming library too, no matter your music app of choice.

Since no soundbar sounds as good without a subwoofer, the Heston Sub 200 makes this an auditory dynamic duo. Thanks to its wireless functionality, including the latest Bluetooth LE Audio wireless technology, you can move the subwoofer around the room until you find the best setup for the bass to roll through your eardrums.

The sub also comes in black and cream colours, and is synced through the same app controls as your Marshall soundbar, so you’ll have all the control you need in your pocket — no more fiddling around with four remotes trying to turn the volume up. If either devices break down, repairs come easily, as parts like the frets, drivers and circuit boards are completely replaceable in both units.

“For Heston 60, we took inspiration from the Heston 120, putting extra focus on instrument separation and clear vocals, while still producing powerful sound for its size. Our intention was to also tailor it to be great for TV and movies without compromising its sound for music. One thing that’s new with Heston 60 is the flippable design. We spent lots of time on placement with weeks of modelling going into wave guides to make sure the sound is just as good, whichever way its mounted,” said Ed Camphor, Audio Technology and Tuning Lead at Marshall Group.

“The Heston Sub 200 is designed to enhance the TV setup, adding an extra, deep bass that you can feel. Whilst our larger soundbar, Heston 120, is engineered to be a stand-alone unit with great bass performance, this subwoofer allows for even deeper bass for those who want it. For our smaller soundbar, Heston 60, this is a great addition and creates a flexible and versatile setup without compromising on performance – a real ‘power couple’,” added Anders Olsson, Senior Product Manager at Marshall Group.

