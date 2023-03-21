After becoming a viral sensation with his huge hit ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’, Masked Wolf had the music world at his feet in 2021.

The following year, however, brought issues behind the scenes, with the rapper battling the extra pressures that come with having a hit song. “I was thrown into a world I knew little about and in no way I mentally prepared for,” he revealed on social media late last year.

In 2023, Masked Wolf is roaring again, unshackled from industry intrusion, internal stress, and people’s opinions.

Just three months into the year, he’s already dropped several impressive songs, including the rousing ‘6ft Deep’, clearly enjoying the creative control and freedom granted by being back with his old pack at Lucky Ent’s Teamwrk after cutting ties with Warner Music Group.

This Friday, March 24th, the renewed Masked Wolf will headline Fed Live, bringing a night of striking hip hop beats to the middle of Melbourne.

He’ll be ably supported on the night by some of the country’s finest rising talent: the effortlessly funky Big Twisty and Funknasty, local rapper Agung Mango, DJ and producer POOKIE, and First Nations artist Kootsie Don.

Kicking off from 6pm, the concert is completely free, with food trucks on site throughout the evening to staite hungry fans – Tacos LA will even be giving out free tacos to the first 50 people who queue up from 5:30pm (one per person).

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Tone Deaf found time during Masked Wolf’s busy start to the year to ask him about headlining Fed Live and what he’s got planned for the rest of the year, which you can read below.

More information about Masked Wolf at Fed Live can be found here.

Tone Deaf: First of all, the obvious question: are you looking forward to playing Fed Live this month?

Masked Wolf: Yo, what’s good, I’m hyped for Fed Live! It’s gonna be lit, and I can’t wait to rock the stage in an iconic venue.

What kind of crowd are you expecting for the occasion?

Man, I’m expecting a dope crowd at Fed Live – I’m hoping some kids can come as I get so many videos from kids that love my songs but they never get to see me. So calling out all parents to bring their children for this free show and get down to ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’.

How’s your set list looking? A mix of old favourites and new songs?

I gotta bring out some of my old favorites, but you know I gotta show love to my new songs too. Gonna keep the energy high the whole way through.

The support lineup is so good – are you a fan of everyone else on the bill?

The support lineup is stacked, and I’m definitely a fan of everyone else on the bill. It’s gonna be a vibe for sure.

You’ve started this year on fire with some massive songs. How have fans received them?

It’s been amazing to see how my fans have been receiving my new music. It’s been a crazy year so far, and I’m grateful for all the love and support.

Obviously going back to Teamwrk after a difficult 2022 was a major decision but it seems to be paying off. Are you joining the freedom of being an independent artist again?

Going back to Teamwrk was a big move for me. They were always my label here in Australia but it was the right time to go back to worldwide with them like old times. I feel free and in control, and I’m excited to keep putting out music on my own terms.

I wanted to get your thoughts on Australian hip hop in general – how strong is the current scene?

Australian hip hop is on fire right now, man. There are so many talented artists doing their thing, and it’s inspiring to see the scene grow.

Supporting OneRepublic is also huge – how’s that experience been? What are they like backstage?

Supporting OneRepublic has been an incredible experience. Those dudes are so talented and humble, Ryan has been nothing but supportive from the first time I met him.

And what have you got planned for the rest of the year after Fed Live? Lots more new music? An album?

As for the rest of the year, I’m staying busy in the studio and working on some new heat for y’all. Can’t say too much yet, but there’s definitely some big things in the works. Stay tuned!