Mason Dane is currently hanging out with T-Pain in Atlanta, proving that posting his track to Twitch really was a masterstroke.

The rising Aussie rapper recently dropped his track ‘DASH’ in T-Pain’s Twitch livestream and prayed for a positive reaction. Not even in his wildest dreams could he have predicted the wildly enthusiastic reaction T-Pain would unleash: after pulling some crazy faces, he shouted, “I wanna hate this so bad. I want this to be the worst song of all time…

But god dammit this song is so good. I’m gonna punch this guy in the face… as per my arguments on social media, I’m not supposed to like it at all… you making me contradict myself!” When someone wants to punch you out of excitement, you’re probably doing something right.

‘DASH’ immediately took off, soon going viral on TikTok and now almost hitting one million streams on Spotify. Dane just launched his new EP Chasing Home on a Sydney train and he’s now followed that up by flying to Atlanta to meet the man who made all this success possible.

And it looks like T-Pain has made sure to treat his young protégé well. Take Flight spotted him enjoying himself an Atlanta strip club alongside T-Pain. In a video posted to his Instagram Story, the pair can be seen buying a hell of a lot of alcohol in a liquor store. Sporting a snazzy cowboy hat, Dane also joined T-Pain on a short Twitch livestream over the weekend.

He’s certainly a long way from Newcastle now. Dane and T-Pain are also expected to work on new music together during his trip to the U.S.. A collaboration with the autotune icon would certainly make his future debut album really pop.

