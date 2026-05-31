Massive Attack are officially returning to Australia for the first time in over 15 years.

The trip-hop pioneers have announced three exclusive headline shows set for Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on August 6th, Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on August 9th, and Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on August 11th.

Presented by Frontier Touring, the long-awaited run marks the Bristol collective’s first Australian tour since 2010, with fans set to experience one of the most influential live acts in modern music.

Tickets will go on sale at 3pm on Friday, following a Frontier members presale beginning at 2pm on Thursday, June 4th. All times are local. Sign up for presale here.

Formed in Bristol in the late 1980s, Massive Attack helped define the trip-hop movement alongside artists like Portishead and Tricky, blending hip-hop, dub, soul, electronica and politically charged songwriting into a sound that reshaped alternative music for decades to come.

Led by founding members Robert “3D” Del Naja and Grant “Daddy G” Marshall, the group remain best known for era-defining albums including Blue Lines, Protection, Mezzanine, and 100th Window. Tracks such as “Teardrop”, “Angel”, “Unfinished Sympathy”, and “Safe From Harm” have become staples of contemporary music culture, soundtracking everything from film and television to global protest movements.

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Renowned for their immersive live productions, Massive Attack’s performances combine haunting visuals, politically driven messaging, and thunderous low-end production, creating a concert experience that feels as cinematic as it does musical.

The Australian announcement arrives amid a busy touring period for the group, who continue to headline major festivals and curated events around the world while remaining outspoken on issues including climate activism, war, and social justice.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

MASSIVE ATTACK AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Thursday, August 6th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, August 9th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, August 11th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC