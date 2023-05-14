Matchbox Twenty will make their eagerly-anticipated return to Australia early next year.

Beginning in Perth on Tuesday, February 14th 2024, the iconic US rockers will then visit Adelaide, Melbourne, Yarra Valley, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, Gold Coast and Brisbane throughout the rest of the month. They’ll then head to New Zealand for shows in Christchurch and New Plymouth (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 23rd at 9am local time. The Telstra pore-sale begins on Wednesday, May 17th at 2pm local time.

For their first tour Down Under since 2012, Matchbox Twenty will be supported by Goo Goo Dolls, famed for hits like “Iris”, at each show.

They’re touring in support of their new album Where the Light Goes, which is scheduled for release on May 26th (pre-save/pre-order here). Where the Light Goes will be Matchbox Twenty’s first new music in over a decade, and follows 2012’s North, which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Matchbox Twenty 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Goo Goo Dolls

Telstra pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 17th (2pm local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, May 23rd (9am local time)

Ticket information available via tegvanedmond.com

Tuesday, February 13th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Thursday, February 15th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 16th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 17th

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley, VIC

Tuesday, February 20th

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, February 22nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 23rd

GIO Stadium, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, February 24th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Monday, February 26th

Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast, QLD

Tuesday, February 27th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 29th

Christchurch Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Saturday, March 2nd

Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth, NZ

