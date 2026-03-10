Matt Berninger, best known as the frontman of The National, is among a massive lineup for Vivid LIVE 2026, announced today.

Running from May 22nd-June 13th as part of the wider Vivid Sydney program, the annual takeover will once again see every corner of the Opera House activated – from headline concerts in the Concert Hall to underground club nights and experimental performances.

Curated by the Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music Ben Marshall for the 11th time, the 2026 edition will bring together global icons, cult heroes, and emerging local voices for a program packed with Australian exclusives, premieres, and one-off collaborations.

Among the major highlights is the previously announced Australian-exclusive run of shows from Mitski, who will perform four in-the-round concerts celebrating her latest album Nothing’s About to Happen to Me, alongside fan favourites from across her catalogue.

Elsewhere, Matt Berninger will deliver an intimate performance drawing from his solo work and songs from his band The National, while Scottish post-rock titans Mogwai will mark their 30th anniversary with a career-spanning set.

Also set to play are San Diego’s Thee Sacred Souls, Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE, and kwn. A world-premiere tribute to jazz poet and rap pioneer Gil Scott-Heron – led by his longtime collaborator Brian Jackson and featuring Yasiin Bey – will celebrate the late artist’s enduring cultural influence.

Australian artists also feature prominently across the program. King Stingray will make their Opera House debut celebrating their latest album For the Dreams, while singer-songwriter Jem Cassar-Daley will present an intimate stripped-back performance.

Sydney experimental composer Oren Ambarchi will return to the venue for the first time in two decades, while Brisbane surf-rock favourites Beddy Rays will bring their high-energy hooks to the stage.

The program also embraces ambitious cross-genre collaborations and underground culture. One standout event will see Danish pop innovator Erika de Casier perform with players from the Sydney Symphony Orchestra in a specially commissioned orchestral performance. Another night curated by Sydney artist 3NDLES5 will pair Michigan witch-house pioneers SALEM with British rapper Jawnino, blending underground trap with symphonic textures.

See the full lineup here.

Beyond concerts, Vivid LIVE will once again extend into film and nightlife. A special cinema program in the Opera House Playhouse will screen music-focused films, including the Australian theatrical premiere of The KLF: 23 Seconds to Eternity and a 20th anniversary screening of Electroma by Daft Punk.

For ticket information and more details, see here.