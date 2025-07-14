Former Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron has clarified that he has not retired from music, despite recently announcing his departure from the legendary rock band after 27 years of service.

In an Instagram Story posted to his official account, Cameron addressed fans directly, writing (as per Rolling Stone): “Thank you for the kind words of support, and for the record, I’m still an active musician.” This statement comes after his shocking announcement that sent ripples through the rock community.

Cameron’s original departure message was heartfelt but provided little explanation for his exit: “I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow.”

The drummer’s final performance with Pearl Jam took place on May 18th at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, where the band gave him a proper send-off with a champagne toast and individual hugs from each member. In retrospect, their brief North American arena tour earlier this year appears to have been a friendly farewell to their longtime drummer.

While Cameron hasn’t revealed specific plans for his musical future, speculation has naturally turned to his other iconic band, Soundgarden. The surviving members of the band have previously discussed completing an album using the late Chris Cornell’s final vocal tracks.

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil told Rolling Stone in May: “Our objective and goal was always to complete that. I probably have OCD enough to not want to leave something unfinished or incomplete like that, so I think the more we can attend to our body of work and our catalog…It would be a great gift to the fans. And I do think about this, and I don’t know how strange this sounds, but I feel like it’s a gift to Chris, too.”

The band are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, potentially providing a platform for a reunion performance. “It seems that that invitation is there,” Thayil said. “It’s up to the Hall to how they develop their programme, but we would love to play there.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have yet to announce how they’ll proceed without Cameron. Some fans have speculated about a possible reconciliation with Dave Abbruzzese, though Abbruzzese himself has expressed doubt about this possibility on Facebook.

“The fact that I haven’t had any personal contact with any of them leads me to believe the water under the bridge runs too deep and too icy for there to be any reconnection or reconciliation,” Abbruzzese wrote. “This is a shame and saddens me, greatly. I know I could and would have much to contribute if indeed the call came, but sadly, I don’t see that happening.”

Interestingly, Abbruzzese recently posted a video recreating his original drum part for “Animal”, perhaps as a subtle reminder of his capabilities should the unlikely reunion ever materialise.