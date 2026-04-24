Matt Corby has stormed into this week’s ARIA charts with his fourth studio album, Tragic Magic.

In fact its his best debut since his first record, Telluric.

The local singer-songwriter’s fourth LP has topped the Australian Albums chart, as well as the Vinyl Albums chart, and placed at No. 3 on the ARIA Albums list.

Following the 2016 release of Telluric, Corby’s second album, 2018’s Rainbow Valley, placed at No. 4, while 2023’s Everything’s Fine debuted at No. 8.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dean’s The Art Of Loving holds pole position on the ARIA Albums chart for the 13th non-consecutive week. It’s the longest-running No. 1 album by an English singer since Ed Sheeran’s ÷ spent 27 weeks on top in 2017-18.

Other debuts this week include Australian singer Charley’s The Chronicles Of A Serial Idealist (No. 23), Australian Idol winner Kesha Oayda’s The Idol Collection (No. 31) and Hermitude’s Eight (No. 39).

Over on the Singles chart, US pop star Olivia Rodrigo has stormed to the top with “Drop Dead”, the first taste from her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love.

Check out this week’s full ARIA charts results here.

Top 5 Albums

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving BTS – ARIRANG Matt Corby – Tragic Magic Justin Bieber – Swag Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Top 5 Singles

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drop Dead” Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” Sam Fender, Olivia Dean – “Rein Me In” Justin Bieber – “Daisies” Justin Bieber Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Beauty And A Beat”

Top 5 On Replay Albums

Noah Kahan – Stick Season Justin Bieber – Purpose Olivia Rodrigo – Sour Fleetwood Mac – Rumours SZA – SOS

Top 5 On Replay Singles

Justin Bieber Feat. Nicki Minaj – “Beauty And A Beat” Dominic Fike – “Babydoll” Zara Larsson – “Lush Life” Fleetwood Mac – “Dreams” Justin Bieber Feat. Ludacris – “Baby”

Top 5 New Music Chart Singles

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drop Dead” Bella Kay – “iloveitiloveitiloveit” sombr – “Homewrecker” Alex Warren – “Fever Dream” Katseye – “Pinky Up”

Top 5 Australian Artist Albums

Matt Corby – Tragic Magic Charley – The Chronicles of a Serial Idealist Spacey Jane – Live at the Hordern Pavilion Kesha Oayda – The Idol Collection Guy Sebastian – 100 Times Around the Sun

Top 5 Australian Artist Singles

Tame Impala – “Dracula” Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Poppy Bascomb – “Think About Us” Dean Turnley – “Actin’ Tough” Kid LAROI – “I CONDEMN” FISHER, Tones and I – “Favour”

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Albums

Tame Impala – Currents Empire Of The Sun – Walking on a Dream (10th Anniversary Edition) Vance Joy – Dream Your Life Away (10th Anniversary Edition) Polaris – Fatalism Polaris – The Death of Me

Top 5 On Replay Australian Artist Singles

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” Vance Joy – “Riptide” The Temper Trap – “Sweet Disposition” Empire of the Sun – “Walking on a Dream” Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

Top 5 Vinyl Albums