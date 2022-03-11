After being in operation for one year and having signed four exciting artists to its roster, Rainbow Valley Records was all set to finally officially launch the label with a live concert.

Then the Brisbane floods hit and everything changed. Singer songwriter Matt Corby, owner of Rainbow Valley Records, was personally affected, with his house falling 30cm into the second floor.

While he unsurprisingly received lots of support from family and friends to help clean up in the aftermath of the floods, he resolved to do more for the wider Queensland community. That’s why Coup, the official launch party of RVR, has segued into a much-needed fundraiser for the Aussies that really need it right now.

Taking place at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre this Saturday, March 12th (see full details below), Corby will perform a special set. He’ll be backed up by a wealth of great guests: Sydney singer/producer Blessed, singer songwriter Bud Rokesky, Tibetan musician Tenzin Choegyal, local singer Asha Jefferies, indie folk band Hollow Coves, Mou and Lucy James will also all perform at the special event.

Emphasising the importance of the concert, Young Henry’s and Jameson have also come on board as sponsors to support Coup. And in light of the devastating floods that have impacted people across Australia’s East Coast, RVR will be donating 100% of ticket sales from the Rainbow Valley Launch to the flood relief efforts.

If you’re in the area tomorrow, do your best to head along and support the flood-affected people and the artists in an evening of great music for a great cause.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

RVR Presents Coup Flood Relief Benefit

Saturday, March 12th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Doors open at 6:30pm

Tickets via theprincesstheatre.com.au

Matt Corby

Blessed

Bud Rokesky

Tenzin Choegyal

Mou

Lucy James

Asha Jefferies

Hollow Coves