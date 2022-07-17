After fans expressed concern whether Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba is still in Blink-182, the guitarist told them he’s in the same boat as them.

Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba says he is unsure whether he is still a member of Blink-182.

The statement comes after fans raised concerns about his absence from Blink-182’s music in recent times. Over the weekend, Skiba posted some pictures to his Instagram account. The comments, however, were mostly from fans wondering whether Skiba was still a part of Blink-182.

Skiba joined the band in 2015, replacing then-guitarist Tom DeLonge. While he was part of the band’s two studio albums immediately after, he did not feature on their 2020 single ‘Quarantine,’ despite making an appearance in the music video.

His absence from the track prompted fans to ask whether his stint with the band was coming to an end. Concerns about his departure further caught momentum when fans noticed the absence of Blink-182 content from his timeline and the fact that he did not feature in pictures posted by other band members.

On Skiba’s latest picture, a fan commented: “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys dont Post pictures mit matt [sic].”

To their comment, the singer and guitarist responded: “Your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see… [sic]”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Neither Skiba or the band have made any further comments about the former’s statement.

Skiba’s absence raises more questions considering Mark Hoppus’ statement in an interview last year, where he claimed he would up for DeLonge returning to the group.

“We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” Hoppus said to GQ at the time. ​“I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

DeLonge himself has expressed his interest and desire to come back to Blink-182.

He reconnected with both Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus recently, and in 2021 said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden: “We always talk about playing together again and I think that’s definitely something we’re all interested in.”

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Matt Skiba’s comments on his position in Blink-182: