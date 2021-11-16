Tom DeLonge has opened up about the possibility of a blink-182 reunion during his recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The guitarist left the blink-182 fold in 2014, opting to focus his attention on becoming one of the most prominent UFO researchers in America. In the years since he’s co-founded the To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences and released the first new Angels & Airwaves music since 2000.

Following DeLonge’s departure, blink’s Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker enlisted Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in his place, releasing the albums California and Nine.

Now, rumours are a-brewing that a blink-182 reunion is in the works. During a recent episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden asked DeLonge about Hoppus’ recovery post-cancer battle, and if a blink reunion was nigh.

In September, Hoppus announced that he was cancer-free, after revealing he had been battling an aggressive form of lymphoma (large B-cell lymphoma.) When asked by Corden whether he had “caught up” with Hoppus following the positive health update, DeLonge said: “He’s doing super good, he’s healing, he’s had a long journey of getting his strength back but I think, miraculously, to have all cancer gone from him.”

He continued, “He was Stage 4, and then it wasn’t just remission, it was complete remission, so he was emotional, I was emotional. Everyone is emotional.

“The fans are excited and happy. I just think everyone’s good energy has cured it. It is a big deal, we’re excited for him.”

Corden went on to ask that, amid the positive news, the band were open to doing some kind of reunion. “It’s so funny, you know, Blink, it’s, like, we’re there and then we’re gone and then we’re there and then gone,” said DeLonge. I feel like I’m always talking about a reunion.

He continued, “We always talk about playing together again and I think that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody’s priorities is really all that’s needed. And getting Mark healthy again, getting him strong again.

“But yeah – I’m down, I think those guys are down, I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what we have got to figure out.”