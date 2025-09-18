When Max Jackson talks about Tamworth Country Music Festival, she lights up like she’s describing a hometown Christmas.

“There literally is a stage for everybody,” she gushes. “Whether you’ve just bought your first guitar and you’re busking down Peel Street with a hat in front of you, or you’re playing ticketed shows at The Longyard Hotel, there’s a place for you here.”

That spirit of inclusivity is exactly why Tamworth has become a pilgrimage site for country fans and artists alike: a 10-day celebration where Australia’s best, brightest, and newest come together in one place. For Jackson, who has gone from fan to busker to Star Maker champion to Golden Guitar winner and Festival Ambassador, it’s both a career anchor and a spiritual recharge.

But to understand her love for Tamworth, you have to start with where she came from.

Jackson grew up in Coonamble, a remote New South Wales town where community is everything and Friday nights are spent at the local pub swapping stories. “I just thought country music was the only type of music that existed,” she laughs. “It was my parents’ world, and when you live that lifestyle — where the music reflects your daily life — it just makes sense.”

For Jackson, storytelling was second nature long before she wrote her first lyric. “From when I was a little girl, stories were always such a big part of my life,” she says. “That’s what country music is to me. Connection.”

Her trajectory changed in 2009, when a competition offered mentoring with Australian country music legend Gina Jeffreys. Jackson admits she entered just to meet her childhood hero, but the connection stuck. “She gave me so much direction and confidence,” Jackson recalls. “She’d learned things the hard way in her career and passed that knowledge straight to me.”

What was Jeffreys’ best piece of advice? “She told me to think of myself like a jar of Vegemite,” Jackson laughs. “Not everybody is going to like you, but the ones who do will love you. Find your people.”

That lesson carried Jackson through Toyota Star Maker in 2022, the launchpad for icons like Keith Urban and Lee Kernaghan. Winning the competition not only gave her national recognition but also practical support: a year on the road with a sponsored car and fuel, festival slots, and even a trip to Nashville to fly the Aussie flag at CMA Fest. “From that day, everybody in the industry suddenly knew my name,” she says. “It changed everything.”

The momentum snowballed from there, including Golden Guitar wins for New Talent of the Year (2023) and Female Artist of the Year (2024), then a co-hosting gig at the Country Music Awards of Australia. “That night was chaos,” Jackson recalls. “I was hosting, performing, and then winning two awards. Keith Urban was sitting in the front row during my performance. I couldn’t even look at him.”

Jackson’s debut album arrived in 2020, just as the world shut down. What could have been career-stopping became career-shaping. “It was the hardest time ever,” she admits. “But I started writing with the thought of, ‘What do I want the crowd to feel when I finally get back on a big stage?’ That’s how my sound evolved — more energy, more fun, more interaction.”

Her husband, who doubles as guitarist and musical director, bought a camera to keep content flowing during lockdown. That pivot accidentally launched him as one of the leading videographers in Australian country. “Some good things came out of that time,” as Jackson reflects.

One of those “good things” was the viral single “Little More Country”. Written in five minutes and almost overlooked, it became a TikTok sensation thanks to Jackson’s clever spin-off series where she re-imagined pop hits as country songs. “I did three videos for fun, one hit a million views, and suddenly people were saying, ‘You’re that girl from TikTok.’”

It changed how she saw social media, Jackson says. “I realised people just want to hear you sing. Forget the behind-the-scenes photos, just do what you do. That’s how they decide if they like you.”

Country music is having a mainstream moment, from Jelly Roll and Post Malone to Beyoncé’s western turn. Jackson welcomes the crossovers. “I couldn’t care less where you bought your boots or what colour they are or how much they cost. If you’re at my show, we’re going to have a great time,” she says, rolling her eyes at online purists who nitpick “poser” fans.

In fact, what excites her most is the new blood discovering the genre. “At my shows, I’ll ask who found me on TikTok, and the number of hands is mind-blowing,” she says. “People tell me it’s their first ever country concert. That’s the coolest thing — that they’re finding the music and realising it’s about community and fun.”

Even veterans like Jeffreys have noticed the shift. “She told me the scene now feels like the ’90s again, when a younger audience came through and gave everything a new push,” Jackson says. “That’s what’s happening right now.”

If country music in Australia has a beating heart, it’s Tamworth. And Jackson, now Festival Ambassador, is its loudest champion.

“It’s the only festival where everything is possible,” she says. “There’s a stage for every level — buskers, competitions, ticketed shows, and award stages. It’s welcoming in a way no other festival is.”

The festival’s 10-day sprawl means fans can tailor their experience. “Families can picnic in Toyota Park, watch free shows, and take the kids on rides. Mates can party all night hopping from pub to pub. You can go see a big name at TRECC or spend the day listening to incredible buskers. It’s literally something for everyone.”

For first-timers, Jackson recommends the official guide. “It lists every artist, every show, hour by hour. Highlight what you want to hit,” she advises. “Do you want to see Star Maker Sunday? A ticketed show at The Longyard? The guide makes it easy.”

Her own Tamworth schedule is packed. She’ll perform her fourth ticketed show at The Longyard Hotel, shoot endless social content on Peel Street, interview artists, and rope fans into impromptu line-dance trends. “As ambassador, my job is to show off how much fun it all is,” she says.

Beyond Tamworth, Jackson is finishing a new album slated for early 2026 and planning an ambitious tour that will hopefully stretch beyond Australia. “My ‘Dancing Queen’ cover went viral in Norway and Sweden,” she says. “Now we’re figuring out how to actually get there. I want to fly the Aussie flag internationally and show the world what’s happening here.”

But first: Tamworth: “If you’ve never been to Tamworth, make this your year,” Jackson says. “Bring your boots — whatever colour they are — and come ready for the best 10 days of your life.”

Max Jackson’s latest single, “1990 Somethin'”, is out now. Find out more about Tamworth Country Music Festival here.